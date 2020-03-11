AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.[UAVS] stock saw a move by 8.38% on Thursday, touching 1.41 million. Based on the recent volume, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UAVS shares recorded 15.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] stock could reach median target price of $453.75.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] stock additionally went up by +4.47% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UAVS stock is set at -5.37% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UAVS shares showcased 77.44% increase. UAVS saw -50.80% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 118.78% compared to high within the same period of time.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [NYSE:UAVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] sitting at -1911.27 and its Gross Margin at -17.84.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 37.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] earns $17,969 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.93 and its Current Ratio is 9.43. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] has 15.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 0.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 19.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. [UAVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.