Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] shares went lower by -4.33% from its previous closing of $7.63, now trading at the price of $7.30, also adding -0.33 points. Is ET stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 15.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ET shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.31B float and a -36.70% run over in the last seven days. ET share price has been hovering between $15.86 and $6.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Transfer LP [ET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Transfer LP [ET] sitting at +13.67 and its Gross Margin at +14.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 16.93, and its Return on Assets is 3.80. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ET financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50. Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.18 and P/E Ratio of 5.38. These metrics all suggest that Energy Transfer LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] has 2.96B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.34 to 15.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 15.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.71. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Transfer LP [ET] a Reliable Buy?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.