Lam Research Corporation[LRCX] stock saw a move by 7.46% on Thursday, touching 2.37 million. Based on the recent volume, Lam Research Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LRCX shares recorded 147.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock could reach median target price of $350.00.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock additionally went down by -1.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.82% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LRCX stock is set at 67.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LRCX shares showcased 24.85% increase. LRCX saw -16.48% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 69.64% compared to high within the same period of time.

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $267.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] sitting at +25.53 and its Gross Margin at +45.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70%. These measurements indicate that Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.00%. Its Return on Equity is 39.22, and its Return on Assets is 17.90. These metrics all suggest that Lam Research Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.46 and P/E Ratio of 21.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] earns $901,190 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.96 and its Current Ratio is 3.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has 147.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $42.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 169.52 to 344.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 5.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lam Research Corporation [LRCX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.