Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] took an upward turn with a change of 7.67%, trading at the price of $18.25 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.65 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.84M shares for that time period. JEF monthly volatility recorded 3.77%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.64%. PS value for JEF stocks is 0.98 with PB recorded at 0.59.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.95.

Fundamental Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] sitting at +3.46 and its Gross Margin at +86.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.70, and its Return on Assets is 1.98. These metrics suggest that this Jefferies Financial Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20 and P/E Ratio of 5.98. These metrics all suggest that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] earns $1,081,376 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has 286.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.53 to 24.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 5.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.