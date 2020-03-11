Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $36.57 after LEG shares went up by 7.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [NYSE:LEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.06.

Fundamental Analysis of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] sitting at +10.90 and its Gross Margin at +20.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Equity is 27.04, and its Return on Assets is 8.14. These metrics all suggest that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 173.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 166.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.30 and P/E Ratio of 14.83. These metrics all suggest that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] has 133.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.81 to 55.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 5.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.