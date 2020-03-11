The share price of Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] inclined by $31.71, presently trading at $35.50. The company’s shares saw 16.39% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $30.50 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LNC fall by -19.77% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -21.55% compared to -8.75 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -40.30%, while additionally dropping -41.75% during the last 12 months. Lincoln National Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $69.64. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 34.14% increase from the current trading price.

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] sitting at +7.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.21, and its Return on Assets is 0.28. These metrics suggest that this Lincoln National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 3.70.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has 211.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.50 to 67.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 9.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.13. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] a Reliable Buy?

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.