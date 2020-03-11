Loews Corporation [L] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $43.18 after L shares went up by 9.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Loews Corporation [NYSE:L]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.39.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Loews Corporation [L]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Loews Corporation [L] sitting at +10.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 4.95, and its Return on Assets is 1.16. These metrics suggest that this Loews Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Loews Corporation [L] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Loews Corporation [L] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.12 and P/E Ratio of 14.12. These metrics all suggest that Loews Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Loews Corporation [L] earns $793,926 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.58.

Loews Corporation [L] has 296.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.63 to 56.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 5.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Loews Corporation [L] a Reliable Buy?

Loews Corporation [L] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.