LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $60.38 after LPLA shares went up by 7.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LPLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.14.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] sitting at +13.24 and its Gross Margin at +35.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.40%. Its Return on Equity is 56.05, and its Return on Assets is 9.59. These metrics all suggest that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 258.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 258.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.92 and P/E Ratio of 9.14. These metrics all suggest that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.96.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] has 79.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.07 to 99.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 10.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.32. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. [LPLA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.