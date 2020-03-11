Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] took an upward turn with a change of -10.25%, trading at the price of $29.52 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lyft, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.04M shares for that time period. LYFT monthly volatility recorded 6.71%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.61%. PS value for LYFT stocks is 2.87 with PB recorded at 3.46.

Lyft, Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.89.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lyft, Inc. [LYFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] sitting at -74.74 and its Gross Margin at +22.22, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -94.80%. Its Return on Equity is -101.36, and its Return on Assets is -55.07. These metrics suggest that this Lyft, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.56.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.32 and its Current Ratio is 1.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has 315.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.61 to 88.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] a Reliable Buy?

Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.