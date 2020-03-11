Meredith Corporation [NYSE: MDP] gained by 7.47% on the last trading session, reaching $23.17 price per share at the time. Meredith Corporation represents 46.88M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.09B with the latest information.

The Meredith Corporation traded at the price of $23.17 with 1.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MDP shares recorded 1.39M.

Meredith Corporation [NYSE:MDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.56.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Meredith Corporation [MDP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Meredith Corporation [MDP] sitting at +12.59 and its Gross Margin at +55.75, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 8.24, and its Return on Assets is 2.01. These metrics suggest that this Meredith Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Meredith Corporation [MDP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 239.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Meredith Corporation [MDP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Meredith Corporation [MDP] earns $561,499 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.87. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Meredith Corporation [MDP] has 46.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.61 to 60.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 9.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Meredith Corporation [MDP] a Reliable Buy?

Meredith Corporation [MDP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.