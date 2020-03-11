The share price of Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] inclined by $39.50, presently trading at $37.76. The company’s shares saw 2.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $36.85 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MS fall by -16.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -13.84% compared to -7.38 of all time high it touched on 03/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -28.22%, while additionally dropping -5.62% during the last 12 months. Morgan Stanley is said to have a 12-month price target set at $59.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.1% increase from the current trading price.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Morgan Stanley [MS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Morgan Stanley [MS] sitting at +21.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80%. These measurements indicate that Morgan Stanley [MS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is 11.18, and its Return on Assets is 1.03. These metrics suggest that this Morgan Stanley does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.62. Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.51 and P/E Ratio of 7.29. These metrics all suggest that Morgan Stanley is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.89.

Morgan Stanley [MS] has 1.63B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $64.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.85 to 57.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.19. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Morgan Stanley [MS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Morgan Stanley [MS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.