MRC Global Inc.[MRC] stock saw a move by 21.41% on Thursday, touching 1.92 million. Based on the recent volume, MRC Global Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MRC shares recorded 86.98M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

MRC Global Inc. [MRC] stock additionally went down by -47.54% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -58.97% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MRC stock is set at -73.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by -67.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MRC shares showcased -65.43% decrease. MRC saw -76.31% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.74% compared to high within the same period of time.

MRC Global Inc. [NYSE:MRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.69.

Fundamental Analysis of MRC Global Inc. [MRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MRC Global Inc. [MRC] sitting at +3.06 and its Gross Margin at +17.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.90%. Its Return on Equity is 3.82, and its Return on Assets is 1.64. These metrics suggest that this MRC Global Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MRC Global Inc. [MRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. MRC Global Inc. [MRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.73 and P/E Ratio of 26.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 2.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

MRC Global Inc. [MRC] has 86.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $389.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.68 to 18.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 17.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.78. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MRC Global Inc. [MRC] a Reliable Buy?

MRC Global Inc. [MRC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.