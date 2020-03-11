Navient Corporation [NAVI] took an upward turn with a change of 10.14%, trading at the price of $9.99 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.79 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Navient Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.16M shares for that time period. NAVI monthly volatility recorded 4.87%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.42%. PS value for NAVI stocks is 1.15 with PB recorded at 0.64.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.07.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at +13.20 and its Gross Margin at +86.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70%. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.60%. Its Return on Equity is 17.42, and its Return on Assets is 0.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NAVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2,449.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 117.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 3.89. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 192.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.06 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 7.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.