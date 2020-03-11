Newmont Corporation[NEM] stock saw a move by -3.58% on Thursday, touching 2.93 million. Based on the recent volume, Newmont Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NEM shares recorded 816.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Newmont Corporation [NEM] stock could reach median target price of $51.00.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] stock additionally went down by -9.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.90% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NEM stock is set at 48.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by 21.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NEM shares showcased 27.12% increase. NEM saw -11.13% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 56.71% compared to high within the same period of time.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Corporation [NEM] sitting at +15.67 and its Gross Margin at +20.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.80%. These measurements indicate that Newmont Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 18.03, and its Return on Assets is 9.48. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.56. Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.17 and P/E Ratio of 13.45. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.86 and its Current Ratio is 2.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] has 816.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 52.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.14, which indicates that it is 4.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.