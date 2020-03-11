NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] saw a change by 10.29% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.75. The company is holding 145.68M shares with keeping 118.07M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.87% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -76.13% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -68.96%, trading +37.87% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 145.68M shares valued at 8.21 million were bought and sold.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] sitting at +0.59 and its Gross Margin at +2.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is -1.91, and its Return on Assets is -0.72. These metrics suggest that this NGL Energy Partners LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 104.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] earns $18,474,544 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 21.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.99. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has 145.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $546.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.72 to 15.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 34.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 9.80. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] a Reliable Buy?

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.