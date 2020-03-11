Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] took an upward turn with a change of 11.56%, trading at the price of $5.02 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.52 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Noble Midstream Partners LP shares have an average trading volume of 565.83K shares for that time period. NBLX monthly volatility recorded 12.38%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 33.04%. PS value for NBLX stocks is 0.75 with PB recorded at 0.40.

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ:NBLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] sitting at +40.21 and its Gross Margin at +43.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.70%. These measurements indicate that Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Equity is 21.11, and its Return on Assets is 5.93. These metrics all suggest that Noble Midstream Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 183.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.16 and P/E Ratio of 1.50. These metrics all suggest that Noble Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] earns $2,932,504 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 0.85. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] has 105.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $529.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.50 to 40.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 33.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 10.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP [NBLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.