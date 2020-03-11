Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE: OCN] opened at $1.01 and closed at $0.97 a share within trading session on 03/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 14.43% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.11.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE: OCN] had 1.69 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 913.53K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.53%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.80 during that period and OCN managed to take a rebound to $2.23 in the last 52 weeks.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE:OCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.97.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] sitting at +23.44 and its Gross Margin at +87.44, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is -29.40, and its Return on Assets is -1.44. These metrics suggest that this Ocwen Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82. Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.93.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has 131.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $145.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 2.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 16.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] a Reliable Buy?

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.