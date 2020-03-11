OneMain Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: OMF] gained by 12.79% on the last trading session, reaching $34.66 price per share at the time. OneMain Holdings, Inc. represents 141.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.92B with the latest information.

The OneMain Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $34.66 with 2.15 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OMF shares recorded 842.49K.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:OMF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.73.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OneMain Holdings, Inc. [OMF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OneMain Holdings, Inc. [OMF] sitting at +23.68 and its Gross Margin at +85.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.90%. These measurements indicate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. [OMF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 21.04, and its Return on Assets is 3.99. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OMF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OneMain Holdings, Inc. [OMF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 397.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 397.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. OneMain Holdings, Inc. [OMF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.43 and P/E Ratio of 5.53. These metrics all suggest that OneMain Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. [OMF] has 141.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.76 to 46.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 7.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OneMain Holdings, Inc. [OMF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. [OMF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.