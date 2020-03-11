Penn National Gaming, Inc. [PENN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $20.81 after PENN shares went down by -9.64% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.03.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Penn National Gaming, Inc. [PENN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Penn National Gaming, Inc. [PENN] sitting at +14.13 and its Gross Margin at +36.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 3.40, and its Return on Assets is 0.31. These metrics suggest that this Penn National Gaming, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. [PENN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.57 and P/E Ratio of 58.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.71 and its Current Ratio is 0.71. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. [PENN] has 111.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.72 to 39.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 12.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Penn National Gaming, Inc. [PENN] a Reliable Buy?

Penn National Gaming, Inc. [PENN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.