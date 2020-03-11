Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE: PSXP] stock went up by 12.13% or 4.74 points up from its previous closing price of $39.09. The stock reached $43.83 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PSXP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -19.22% in the period of the last 7 days.

PSXP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $44.38, at one point touching $35.70. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $44.38. The 52-week high currently stands at $65.22 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -14.73% after the recent low of $38.51.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE:PSXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.09.

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] sitting at +43.96 and its Gross Margin at +53.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 65.90%. These measurements indicate that Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Equity is 23.53, and its Return on Assets is 12.25. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.54. Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 10.25. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.02 and its Current Ratio is 2.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] has 245.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.51 to 65.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 11.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.