Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] saw a change by 6.05% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.98. The company is holding 2.56M shares with keeping 2.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 13.32% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -89.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -77.71%, trading +15.39% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.56M shares valued at 4.43 million were bought and sold.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.81.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 03/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] sitting at -5336.23.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -95.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.10%. Its Return on Equity is -95.52, and its Return on Assets is -75.80. These metrics suggest that this Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -417.50. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] earns $15,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.69 and its Current Ratio is 8.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has 2.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 28.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 7.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] a Reliable Buy?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.