Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [PNFP] took an upward turn with a change of 7.82%, trading at the price of $45.51 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.29 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 439.86K shares for that time period. PNFP monthly volatility recorded 4.14%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.72%. PS value for PNFP stocks is 3.45 with PB recorded at 0.79.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [NASDAQ:PNFP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.21.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [PNFP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [PNFP] sitting at +33.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.50%. These measurements indicate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [PNFP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.63, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics suggest that this Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [PNFP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [PNFP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 8.70. These metrics all suggest that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [PNFP] has 80.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.33 to 65.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 7.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [PNFP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. [PNFP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.