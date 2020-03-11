Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[PTLA] stock saw a move by 8.49% on Thursday, touching 1.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PTLA shares recorded 83.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] stock could reach median target price of $16.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] stock additionally went down by -5.64% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -30.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PTLA stock is set at -72.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by -68.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PTLA shares showcased -66.78% decrease. PTLA saw -75.76% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 8.88% compared to high within the same period of time.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:PTLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.48.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] sitting at -219.96 and its Gross Margin at +83.56.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.16. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.33.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.47 and its Current Ratio is 4.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] has 83.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $772.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.45 to 37.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 8.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] a Reliable Buy?

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [PTLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.