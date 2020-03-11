Quorum Health Corporation [NYSE: QHC] stock went down by -54.36% or -0.6 points down from its previous closing price of $1.10. The stock reached $0.50 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, QHC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -56.94% in the period of the last 7 days.

QHC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.11, at one point touching $1.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.11. The 52-week high currently stands at $2.49 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -49.05% after the recent low of $0.54.

Quorum Health Corporation [NYSE:QHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quorum Health Corporation [QHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quorum Health Corporation [QHC] sitting at +2.39 and its Gross Margin at +2.39, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.40%. Its Return on Equity is -4,426.35, and its Return on Assets is -11.77. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates QHC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92. companyname [QHC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.12.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Quorum Health Corporation [QHC] earns $161,947 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.10. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.38 and its Current Ratio is 1.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Quorum Health Corporation [QHC] has 35.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.54 to 2.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 9.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quorum Health Corporation [QHC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quorum Health Corporation [QHC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.