Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $72.06 after RJF shares went up by 10.74% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. [NYSE:RJF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] sitting at +17.22 and its Gross Margin at +94.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00%. These measurements indicate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 15.94, and its Return on Assets is 2.70. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RJF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 382.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.83 and P/E Ratio of 9.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] earns $422,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] has 141.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.05 to 102.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 8.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. [RJF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.