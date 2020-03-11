Rockwell Automation, Inc. [NYSE: ROK] stock went up by 10.98% or 16.76 points up from its previous closing price of $152.64. The stock reached $169.40 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ROK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -7.90% in the period of the last 7 days.

ROK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $169.45, at one point touching $154.28. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $169.45. The 52-week high currently stands at $209.60 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -5.03% after the recent low of $143.91.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. [NYSE:ROK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $152.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rockwell Automation, Inc. [ROK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rockwell Automation, Inc. [ROK] sitting at +20.08 and its Gross Margin at +48.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.70%. These measurements indicate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. [ROK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 44.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.10%. Its Return on Equity is 68.76, and its Return on Assets is 11.02. These metrics all suggest that Rockwell Automation, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rockwell Automation, Inc. [ROK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 558.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 484.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. [ROK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 47.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.63 and P/E Ratio of 21.68. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rockwell Automation, Inc. [ROK] earns $291,035 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.24 and its Current Ratio is 1.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. [ROK] has 119.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 143.91 to 209.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 6.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rockwell Automation, Inc. [ROK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. [ROK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.