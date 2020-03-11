Roper Technologies, Inc. [ROP] saw a change by 8.32% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $341.55. The company is holding 106.48M shares with keeping 104.10M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 13.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.53% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -13.53%, trading +13.85% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 106.48M shares valued at 1.1 million were bought and sold.

Roper Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:ROP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $315.32.

Fundamental Analysis of Roper Technologies, Inc. [ROP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Roper Technologies, Inc. [ROP] sitting at +27.92 and its Gross Margin at +63.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.90%. These measurements indicate that Roper Technologies, Inc. [ROP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.30%. Its Return on Equity is 20.52, and its Return on Assets is 10.60. These metrics all suggest that Roper Technologies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Roper Technologies, Inc. [ROP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Roper Technologies, Inc. [ROP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.47 and P/E Ratio of 20.30. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.69 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.75 and its Current Ratio is 0.83. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Roper Technologies, Inc. [ROP] has 106.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 300.01 to 395.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 5.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Roper Technologies, Inc. [ROP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. [ROP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.