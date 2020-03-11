The share price of salesforce.com, inc. [NYSE: CRM] inclined by $161.34, presently trading at $154.51. The company’s shares saw 12.07% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $137.87 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CRM fall by -11.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.65% compared to -20.45 of all time high it touched on 03/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.13%, while additionally gaining 2.34% during the last 12 months. salesforce.com, inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $209.82. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 55.31% increase from the current trading price.

salesforce.com, inc. [NYSE:CRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $161.34.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of salesforce.com, inc. [CRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] sitting at +2.94 and its Gross Margin at +68.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.70%. Its Return on Equity is 0.51, and its Return on Assets is 0.29. These metrics suggest that this salesforce.com, inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 55.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.49. salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.63 and P/E Ratio of 752.14. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] has 916.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $147.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.87 to 195.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 4.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] a Reliable Buy?

salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.