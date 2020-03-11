Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] shares went higher by 13.95% from its previous closing of $10.97, now trading at the price of $12.50, also adding 1.53 points. Is SHLX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.62 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SHLX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 123.75M float and a -23.17% run over in the last seven days. SHLX share price has been hovering between $22.70 and $10.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [NYSE:SHLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.97.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] sitting at +43.14 and its Gross Margin at +58.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 75.70%. These measurements indicate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.72, and its Return on Assets is 19.38. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SHLX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 134.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.84. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 7.52. These metrics all suggest that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.80 and its Current Ratio is 7.80. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] has 248.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.00 to 22.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 16.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. [SHLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.