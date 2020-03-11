The share price of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] inclined by $88.32, presently trading at $95.79. The company’s shares saw 44.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $66.29 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SWKS fall by -3.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.33% compared to -3.84 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.93%, while additionally gaining 17.56% during the last 12 months. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $126.72. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 30.93% increase from the current trading price.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] sitting at +28.39 and its Gross Margin at +46.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.00%. These measurements indicate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.70%. Its Return on Equity is 20.77, and its Return on Assets is 17.66. These metrics all suggest that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.89 and P/E Ratio of 20.05. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] earns $375,200 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] has 175.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.29 to 128.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.