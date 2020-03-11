Southern Copper Corporation [NYSE: SCCO] gained by 10.09% on the last trading session, reaching $35.24 price per share at the time. Southern Copper Corporation represents 775.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.32B with the latest information.

The Southern Copper Corporation traded at the price of $35.24 with 1.45 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SCCO shares recorded 816.04K.

Southern Copper Corporation [NYSE:SCCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.01.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] sitting at +37.79 and its Gross Margin at +39.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.40%. These measurements indicate that Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.10%. Its Return on Equity is 22.21, and its Return on Assets is 9.62. These metrics all suggest that Southern Copper Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.39. Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.18 and P/E Ratio of 18.33. These metrics all suggest that Southern Copper Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.11 and its Current Ratio is 2.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] has 775.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.39 to 44.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 4.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.