Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. [NYSE: SWK] gained by 8.81% on the last trading session, reaching $130.59 price per share at the time. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. represents 153.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.02B with the latest information.

The Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. traded at the price of $130.59 with 3.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SWK shares recorded 1.39M.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. [NYSE:SWK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $120.02.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. [SWK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. [SWK] sitting at +13.50 and its Gross Margin at +33.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.10%. Its Return on Equity is 11.26, and its Return on Assets is 4.78. These metrics suggest that this Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. [SWK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. [SWK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.59 and P/E Ratio of 20.57. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 1.01. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. [SWK] has 153.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.07 to 173.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 5.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. [SWK] a Reliable Buy?

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. [SWK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.