SVB Financial Group [SIVB] took an upward turn with a change of 9.33%, trading at the price of $161.97 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SVB Financial Group shares have an average trading volume of 527.62K shares for that time period. SIVB monthly volatility recorded 5.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.95%. PS value for SIVB stocks is 3.84 with PB recorded at 1.36.

SVB Financial Group [NASDAQ:SIVB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $148.15.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SVB Financial Group [SIVB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SVB Financial Group [SIVB] sitting at +46.19, this company’s Net Margin is now 49.20%. These measurements indicate that SVB Financial Group [SIVB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.20%. Its Return on Equity is 19.62, and its Return on Assets is 1.77. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIVB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SVB Financial Group [SIVB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. SVB Financial Group [SIVB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.28 and P/E Ratio of 7.45. These metrics all suggest that SVB Financial Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.12.

SVB Financial Group [SIVB] has 54.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 144.67 to 270.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 7.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SVB Financial Group [SIVB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SVB Financial Group [SIVB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.