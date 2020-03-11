Synchrony Financial [SYF] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $24.98 after SYF shares went down by -4.91% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at +31.32 and its Gross Margin at +88.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60%. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.50%. Its Return on Equity is 25.18, and its Return on Assets is 3.54. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 109.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.70 and P/E Ratio of 4.51. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synchrony Financial [SYF] earns $945,636 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 635.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.58 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.