Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $25.49 after SNV shares went up by 11.99% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.76.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] sitting at +34.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40%. These measurements indicate that Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.96, and its Return on Assets is 1.39. These metrics suggest that this Synovus Financial Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.04 and P/E Ratio of 7.34. These metrics all suggest that Synovus Financial Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has 153.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.25 to 40.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 6.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.