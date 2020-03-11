T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] opened at $108.13 and closed at $103.64 a share within trading session on 03/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.83% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $112.79.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] had 2.72 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.26%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $97.46 during that period and TROW managed to take a rebound to $139.82 in the last 52 weeks.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $103.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] sitting at +45.50 and its Gross Margin at +83.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.00%. These measurements indicate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.10%. Its Return on Equity is 31.39, and its Return on Assets is 23.98. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 12.96. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] earns $762,783 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has 246.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 97.46 to 139.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 5.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.