The share price of T2 Biosystems, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] inclined by $0.50, presently trading at $0.52. The company’s shares saw 12.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.46 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TTOO fall by -13.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -24.64% compared to -0.0800 of all time high it touched on 03/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -37.50%, while additionally dropping -80.62% during the last 12 months. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.42. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.9% increase from the current trading price.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] sitting at -624.57 and its Gross Margin at -101.12.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -161.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.80%. Its Return on Assets is -127.17.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 157.18.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.01.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.25 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] has 46.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.46 to 3.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 27.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.