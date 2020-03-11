TC PipeLines, LP [TCP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $34.83 after TCP shares went up by 20.52% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

TC PipeLines, LP [NYSE:TCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.90.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TC PipeLines, LP [TCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TC PipeLines, LP [TCP] sitting at +54.59 and its Gross Margin at +63.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 66.50%. These measurements indicate that TC PipeLines, LP [TCP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.40%. Its Return on Equity is 43.77, and its Return on Assets is 9.28. These metrics all suggest that TC PipeLines, LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.54. TC PipeLines, LP [TCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.42 and P/E Ratio of 9.30. These metrics all suggest that TC PipeLines, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 0.92. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

TC PipeLines, LP [TCP] has 72.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.90 to 44.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 10.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TC PipeLines, LP [TCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TC PipeLines, LP [TCP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.