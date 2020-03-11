TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: TCF] shares went higher by 12.35% from its previous closing of $26.65, now trading at the price of $29.94, also adding 3.29 points. Is TCF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TCF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 150.85M float and a -17.68% run over in the last seven days. TCF share price has been hovering between $47.46 and $26.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

TCF Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:TCF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TCF Financial Corporation [TCF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] sitting at +25.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.00%. These measurements indicate that TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.30%. Its Return on Equity is 6.92, and its Return on Assets is 0.87. These metrics suggest that this TCF Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.25 and P/E Ratio of 16.35. These metrics all suggest that TCF Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] has 162.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.56 to 47.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 8.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is TCF Financial Corporation [TCF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TCF Financial Corporation [TCF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.