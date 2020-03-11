Terex Corporation [NYSE: TEX] stock went up by 8.87% or 1.42 points up from its previous closing price of $16.01. The stock reached $17.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TEX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.71% in the period of the last 7 days.

TEX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $17.48, at one point touching $15.71. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.48. The 52-week high currently stands at $34.67 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -48.81% after the recent low of $15.97.

Terex Corporation [NYSE:TEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.01.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Terex Corporation [TEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Terex Corporation [TEX] sitting at +7.92 and its Gross Margin at +20.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.10%. Its Return on Equity is 23.39, and its Return on Assets is 6.28. These metrics suggest that this Terex Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Terex Corporation [TEX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 125.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Terex Corporation [TEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.33 and P/E Ratio of 23.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.34 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Terex Corporation [TEX] has 74.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.97 to 34.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 8.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.06. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Terex Corporation [TEX] a Reliable Buy?

Terex Corporation [TEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.