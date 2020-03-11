The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] saw a change by -2.98% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $31.96. The company is holding 1.31B shares with keeping 1.15B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 6.53% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.12% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.83%, trading +7.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.31B shares valued at 8.69 million were bought and sold.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.94.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] sitting at +41.14 and its Gross Margin at +82.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.90%. These measurements indicate that The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.50%. Its Return on Equity is 17.47, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SCHW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.09 and P/E Ratio of 11.97. These metrics all suggest that The Charles Schwab Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has 1.31B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.00 to 51.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 6.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.