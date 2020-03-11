The Timken Company [NYSE: TKR] gained by 7.81% on the last trading session, reaching $39.32 price per share at the time. The Timken Company represents 77.42M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.04B with the latest information.

The The Timken Company traded at the price of $39.32 with 1.26 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TKR shares recorded 670.39K.

The Timken Company [NYSE:TKR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.47.

Fundamental Analysis of The Timken Company [TKR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Timken Company [TKR] sitting at +14.02 and its Gross Margin at +30.34, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 21.00, and its Return on Assets is 7.78. These metrics all suggest that The Timken Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Timken Company [TKR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. The Timken Company [TKR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.87 and P/E Ratio of 8.35. These metrics all suggest that The Timken Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.81. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.40 and its Current Ratio is 2.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Timken Company [TKR] has 77.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.80 to 58.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 6.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Timken Company [TKR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Timken Company [TKR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.