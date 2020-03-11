The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $235.70 after TTD shares went up by 8.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The Trade Desk, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $216.54.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] sitting at +16.97 and its Gross Margin at +76.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40%. These measurements indicate that The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.00%. Its Return on Equity is 21.51, and its Return on Assets is 7.61. These metrics all suggest that The Trade Desk, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 84.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 176.05 and P/E Ratio of 104.26. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.56. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] has 48.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 173.60 to 323.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 8.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. [TTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.