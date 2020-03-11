Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] took an upward turn with a change of 7.32%, trading at the price of $2.20 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.27 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tupperware Brands Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.37M shares for that time period. TUP monthly volatility recorded 13.84%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.34%. PS value for TUP stocks is 0.06 with PB recorded at .

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.05.

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] sitting at +15.03 and its Gross Margin at +66.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.30%. Its Return on Assets is 11.56.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 135.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] earns $172,475 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.48 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] has 49.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $108.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.04 to 27.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 15.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.