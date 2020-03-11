United Rentals, Inc. [NYSE: URI] gained by 8.55% on the last trading session, reaching $107.42 price per share at the time. United Rentals, Inc. represents 77.04M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.28B with the latest information.

The United Rentals, Inc. traded at the price of $107.42 with 2.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of URI shares recorded 1.19M.

United Rentals, Inc. [NYSE:URI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.96.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Rentals, Inc. [URI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Rentals, Inc. [URI] sitting at +23.22 and its Gross Margin at +34.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60%. These measurements indicate that United Rentals, Inc. [URI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 32.46, and its Return on Assets is 6.13. These metrics all suggest that United Rentals, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Rentals, Inc. [URI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 316.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 286.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. United Rentals, Inc. [URI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.29 and P/E Ratio of 7.07. These metrics all suggest that United Rentals, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, United Rentals, Inc. [URI] earns $489,581 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.78 and its Current Ratio is 0.84. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

United Rentals, Inc. [URI] has 77.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 97.90 to 170.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 7.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Rentals, Inc. [URI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. [URI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.