The share price of Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] inclined by $17.14, presently trading at $18.43. The company’s shares saw 11.36% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.55 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as UNM fall by -19.13% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -21.21% compared to -4.36 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -37.44%, while additionally dropping -48.99% during the last 12 months. Unum Group is said to have a 12-month price target set at $31.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.17% increase from the current trading price.

Unum Group [NYSE:UNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.14.

Fundamental Analysis of Unum Group [UNM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unum Group [UNM] sitting at +13.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.84, and its Return on Assets is 1.68. These metrics suggest that this Unum Group does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.66. Unum Group [UNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51 and P/E Ratio of 3.52. These metrics all suggest that Unum Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.36.

Unum Group [UNM] has 211.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.55 to 38.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 8.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unum Group [UNM] a Reliable Buy?

Unum Group [UNM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.