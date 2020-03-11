Wabtec Corporation[WAB] stock saw a move by 9.53% on Thursday, touching 2.35 million. Based on the recent volume, Wabtec Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WAB shares recorded 192.99M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Wabtec Corporation [WAB] stock could reach median target price of $91.00.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] stock additionally went down by -7.94% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -22.55% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WAB stock is set at -15.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by -22.35% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WAB shares showcased -14.79% decrease. WAB saw -26.64% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 10.28% compared to high within the same period of time.

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wabtec Corporation [WAB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wabtec Corporation [WAB] sitting at +11.35 and its Gross Margin at +22.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.08, and its Return on Assets is 2.36. These metrics suggest that this Wabtec Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.11. Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.58 and P/E Ratio of 35.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 1.29. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has 192.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.38 to 81.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 4.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wabtec Corporation [WAB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wabtec Corporation [WAB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.