Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE: WBS] shares went higher by 16.11% from its previous closing of $28.74, now trading at the price of $33.37, also adding 4.63 points. Is WBS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WBS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 90.66M float and a -10.13% run over in the last seven days. WBS share price has been hovering between $56.71 and $28.47 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE:WBS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] sitting at +34.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.30%. These measurements indicate that Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.50, and its Return on Assets is 1.31. These metrics suggest that this Webster Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.95 and P/E Ratio of 8.22. These metrics all suggest that Webster Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] has 95.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.47 to 56.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 8.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Webster Financial Corporation [WBS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.