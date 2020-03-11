Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] shares went higher by 8.00% from its previous closing of $32.48, now trading at the price of $35.08, also adding 2.6 points. Is WFC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 39.76 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WFC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 4.10B float and a -13.45% run over in the last seven days. WFC share price has been hovering between $54.75 and $32.22 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.48.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at +22.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10%. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.30%. Its Return on Equity is 10.20, and its Return on Assets is 1.02. These metrics suggest that this Wells Fargo & Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.98 and P/E Ratio of 8.72. These metrics all suggest that Wells Fargo & Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.28.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.30B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $150.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.22 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 5.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.39. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.