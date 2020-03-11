IMAC Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: IMAC] opened at $0.69 and closed at $0.68 a share within trading session on 03/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 27.98% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.87.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, IMAC Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: IMAC] had 2.93 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 207.40K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 25.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.12%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.50 during that period and IMAC managed to take a rebound to $7.20 in the last 52 weeks.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:IMAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.68.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of IMAC Holdings, Inc. [IMAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IMAC Holdings, Inc. [IMAC] sitting at -53.00 and its Gross Margin at +5.54, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -323.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -118.40%. Its Return on Assets is -49.44.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 178.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 30.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.05 and its Current Ratio is 0.05. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. [IMAC] has 8.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 7.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IMAC Holdings, Inc. [IMAC] a Reliable Buy?

IMAC Holdings, Inc. [IMAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.